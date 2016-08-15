InventHelp Inventor Develops Extension Cord for Remote Power Control (SUU-519)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2018 An inventor from Red Bud, Ill., was concerned about the location of power switches that were not within easy reach. After some creative thinking, he found a way to solve the problem and make those switches easily accessible.

He developed the patent pending JOE-HANDLE to provide a remote shutoff for lights and other electrical and motor operated machinery and appliances. As such, it helps conserve energy and save time, effort and expense. At the same time, it facilitates safer conditions for controlling power for appliances in these hard-to-reach locations. Furthermore, it is adaptable, environmentally friendly and easy to use. This innovative device is also compact, lightweight and portable. Other appealing attributes include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price.

The inventor's experience working on a farm inspired the idea. "After having difficulty reaching the power switches for some heavy equipment, I wired this device to make it safer to reach and control the power supply in such cases," he said.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SUU-519, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

