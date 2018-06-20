InventHelp Inventor Develops Extension Ladder Bumper (CKL-1049)

He developed a prototype for LADDER NOSE to ease the process of installing gutters and working on soffit and fascia boards. As such, it keeps the pressure from a ladder off of the house, preventing dents or scratches from the ladder. This safe, lightweight and portable accessory also reduces the chances of injury from falling off of a ladder. At the same time, it is easy to apply to any ladder. Other appealing attributes are convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price.

The inventor's work experience inspired the idea. "I was concerned about the damage to gutters that sometimes occurred when I applied them while standing on a ladder," he said. "This idea solves that problem and also provides clearance to work more easily on soffit and fascia boards."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CKL-1049, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

