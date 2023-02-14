InventHelp Inventor Develops Eye-Catching Design for Inline Skates (CBA-2307)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a comfortable pair of inline skates that also allow you to create a fun and distinct look when skating," said an inventor, from Columbia, S.C., "so I invented the SHOW & TELL. My design enables you to customize the look of your skates." The invention provides an improved design for inline skates. In doing so, it offers a more decorative and attractive alternative to conventional inline skates. As a result, it creates striking visual effects when the wheels turn. It also increases comfort and support. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for inline skating enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations. The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CBA-3207, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

