InventHelp Inventor Develops EZ Open Door Card (WDH-1099)

PITTSBURGH, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had been locked out of my garage and employed a credit card to enter the door, however, I ruined the credit card," said an inventor from Upper Marlboro, Maryland. "This inspired me to develop a better means to enter a locked door."

He developed the UNLOCK KEY CARD to offer peace of mind when realizing the user is locked out of his home. This invention would allow a lock to quickly and easily be opened. Additionally, it would feature a lightweight and compact design through which it could be carried within a wallet or purse.

The original design was submitted to the Washington, D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-WDH-1099, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

