InventHelp Inventor Develops EZ STICK-N-MARK (AUP-911)

The EZ STICK-N-MARK provides a more effective way for hanging picture frames, wall art, shelves or any other wall-mounted items. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use, which will make hanging wall-mounted items easier and quicker. As a result, the invention allows the accuracy and precision of placement of wall-mounted items quickly. Which in doing so, it could help prevent unnecessary and possibly costly wall damage. EZ STICK-N-MARK comes in various designs and is ideal for households and professionals.

The inventor describes the invention design. "My design allows you to easily, quickly and accurately mark the placement for your picture or art design on the wall without the need for multiple measurements or unnecessary holes to walls."

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AUP-911, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

