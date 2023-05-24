InventHelp Inventor Develops Fashionable and Functional Umbrella (PTA-160)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new umbrella design that could offer fun, relaxation, and enjoyment while also keeping the user dry," said an inventor, from Hillsboro, Ore., "so I invented the PANORAMIC UMBRELLA. My design would offer a unique alternative to traditional umbrellas."

The invention provides a fashionable and functional design for an umbrella. In doing so, it protects the user from inclement weather. It also offers a decorative accessory and it could garner a great deal of attention. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PTA-160, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp