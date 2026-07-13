InventHelp Inventor Develops Finger Saver Tool for Computer Technicians (CHK-5075)

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InventHelp

Jul 13, 2026, 12:15 ET

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a computer technician, I thought there could be a better way to retrieve and release computer chips," said an inventor, from Des Plaines, Ill., "so I invented the FINGER SAVER. My design would save time and effort for computer technicians, and it would help avoid soreness and fatigue in the fingers."

The patent-pending invention provides finger protection when picking, placing, and retrieving computer chips. In doing so, it eliminates the struggle of repeatedly releasing hard-to-reach clips. As a result, it prevents numbness and pain in the fingers. It also increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for technicians and others working on laptops, computers, and servers, cryptocurrency miners, computer assemblers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-CHK-5075, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

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