InventHelp Inventor Develops FISH TAPE LEADER (TOR-9934)

He developed the FISH TAPE LEADER to easily lead fish tape through conduit. The accessory reduces the risk of the fish tape getting stuck inside conduit. The design allows for fast and easy installation and removal. The device is usable to fish between drywall and vapor barrier or insulated walls. It saves time and effort, and eliminates hassles and frustrations. Furthermore, product samples are available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TOR-9934, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

