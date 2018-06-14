InventHelp Inventor Develops FISH TAPE LEADER (TOR-9934)

PITTSBURGH, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a more efficient way to fish steel tape through electrical conduit," said an inventor from Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada. "I did not want the tape to get stuck inside the conduit. This led me to develop an accessory that is shaped and sized to get fish tape through conduit easily."
He developed the FISH TAPE LEADER to easily lead fish tape through conduit. The accessory reduces the risk of the fish tape getting stuck inside conduit. The design allows for fast and easy installation and removal. The device is usable to fish between drywall and vapor barrier or insulated walls. It saves time and effort, and eliminates hassles and frustrations. Furthermore, product samples are available.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TOR-9934, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
