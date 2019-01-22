InventHelp Inventor Develops Fishing Rod Tip Monitor (AUP-1055)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Bulverde, Texas, has developed the FISH ON, a replaceable fishing rod tip having an integrated device that will alert a person to a fish nibble or bite on the fishing line.

"I've fished for years with just a bell attached to my rod tip to act as an alert. That's what many fishermen do. It can be confusing when multiple bells are sounding at the same time," said the inventor. The FISH ON monitors vibrations and motion of the fishing rod. In turn, it will provide automatic and wireless notifications of fish bite and nibble activity. This allows a fisherman to take his eyes of the fishing rod tip and float in order to do other things. This device also has the means to save this data for future reference, as well as link this activity to social media. Ultimately, this fishing rod tip will improve the fishing experience. The inventor states that the competitive side of fishing may also be enhanced. It is producible in a variety of sizes and styles for various freshwater and saltwater fishing applications.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AUP-1055, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

