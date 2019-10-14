InventHelp Inventor Develops Flavorful Alcoholic Beverage (OCC-1448)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love tropical beverages," said an inventor from Long Beach, Calif. "I came up with this recipe for a flavorful tropical alcoholic beverage to satisfy the taste cravings of people like me who love fruity and delicious drinks."

He created samples for HANDSOME GREG to feature a flavorful taste. The beverage is easy to make and readily available when desired. The drink can be made in various colors. The formula is designed with fruity flavors. Additionally, the recipe appeals to individuals who enjoy tropical alcoholic drinks.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCC-1448, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

