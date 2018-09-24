InventHelp Inventor Develops Fly Bait Holder that Keeps Fly Bait Dry (TRO-042)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Jarvis, Ontario, Canada has designed a holder for fly bait, of the type used in poultry farms and other livestock applications.

The patent pending FS 512 - FLY BAIT HOLDER leaves bait accessible to control flies in a barn, poultry facility or boarding kennel. Easy to use and convenient, it makes refilling the bait quick and easy.

The invention prevents animals and employees from coming into contact with poisonous material, and could be easily set up in a typical poultry barn or related facility.

The inventor described his inspiration behind the idea. "I own/operate a poultry supply company and my customers have continuous difficulty in controlling the flies in their facilities."

