He developed the patented TAILGATER PLATE to make it easier to eat at a party or gathering. The design provides space for food, beverage and condiments. It frees a hand to use a utensil so that you can eat comfortably. This eliminates the need to set your beverage down on a table or bench while eating. The plate prevents foods and beverages from being spilled. Additionally, it is perfect for barbecues, tailgate parties, events, etc. Product samples are available.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-HTM-6101, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-folding-plate-for-parties-and-tailgating-htm-6101-300651200.html

SOURCE InventHelp

