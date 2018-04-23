She developed the BURKE'S COMFORT STRUTS to expand to accommodate swollen feet. This reduces pressure on toes and sensitive skin. The design allows for more comfortable wear than conventional shoes. The invention eliminates the need to purchase several different sizes of footwear due to weight fluctuations. It helps save money on new purchases. Furthermore, the footwear is ideal for pregnant women, diabetics and others.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-footwear-to-accommodate-weight-fluctuations-wdh-2199-300634010.html

