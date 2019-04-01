InventHelp Inventor Develops Footwear to Keep Feet Cool and Dry (AUP-1038)

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to help prevent my feet from sweating at work," said an inventor, from Del Rio, Texas, "so I invented the ELI T.A."

The patent pending invention provides an effective way to keep the feet cool and dry. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional athletic shoes. As a result, it helps to prevent perspiration and odor and it enhances comfort, protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals age 12 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps your feet stay cool and comfortable."

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AUP-1038, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

