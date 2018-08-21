InventHelp Inventor Develops Front Door Package Concealer (AUP-909)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from San Antonio, Texas, has developed the REAL QUICK PROTECTOR, a specially-designed cover that prevents delivered packages from being stolen or damaged by the elements.

"I work in the package delivery industry. I saw the need for customers to protect their investments," said the inventor. The patent pending REAL QUICK PROTECTOR enables delivered packages to be concealed in a theft- and weather-proof manner. It eliminates the need for a customer to wait for a package to be delivered. It also eliminates the need for a delivery company to make multiple trips to a household when trying to deliver a package. This cover will help prevent expensive insurance claims related to stolen material. This will, in turn, save the delivery company money. This cover is safe and easy to use, and will be appreciated by individuals who own or rent their home, as well as business owners.

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AUP-909, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

