InventHelp Inventor Develops Garage Door Décor (AAT-4008)

"This idea simply came to mind one day. I thought it would be a great way to announce a celebration or show support for a cause. It also provides a unique way to decorate for the holidays," said the inventor. The GAR ART SENSATION provides a convenient and practical alternative to painting and using other décor on garage doors. Likewise, it can also be displayed with the garage door open for various reasons. It offers a novel and attractive design that may help conceal an unsightly or damaged garage door. This decoration may provide the perfect gift item for new homeowners or anyone who enjoys decorating. It is produced from durable materials to withstand the outdoor elements.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AAT-4008, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-garage-door-decor-aat-4008-300667297.html

SOURCE InventHelp

