InventHelp Inventor Develops Garbage Solution (DHM-146)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Removing trash bags from trash containers is sometimes tedious and messy," said an inventor from Bunn, N.C. "I came up with this idea to avoid any trouble by eliminating the need to remove a full, heavy trash bag from a trash can."

She developed the MOIT SOLUTIONS to eliminate the need for trash containers. This makes it easier to take out the garbage. The unit ends the need to twist-tie full trash bags to prevent spillage. The invention avoids hassles and frustrations, and saves time and effort. Furthermore, it is designed for ease of use.