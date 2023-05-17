InventHelp Inventor Develops Garment to Provide Resistance for the Shoulder (SNF-215)

PITTSBURGH, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new garment to provide resistance for the shoulder to increase strength or speed up the healing process," said an inventor, from Sunnyvale, Calif., "so I invented the DYNAMIX SHIRT. My design would be comfortable enough to wear every day, beneath clothing and uniforms." The patent-pending invention provides protection and resistance to speed up the healing process while building muscle. In doing so, it offers an alternative to taping. As a result, it could help relieve pain and it could provide added comfort, safety and peace of mind. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for athletes and other individuals who have had surgery, problems, or injuries with the shoulder or arm. Additionally, it is producible in design variations. The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SNF-215, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

