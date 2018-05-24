InventHelp Inventor Develops Gas-Can Helper for Outdoor Power Equipment (MWK-270)

He created a prototype for the patent pending EASY POUR to make it easier to gas up a lawn mower, ATV, snow blower, lawn garden tractor, etc. The unit ensures that the can is positioned at the right height for easy pouring. The device eliminates the need to lift and carry a heavy gas can, which reduces physical stress and strain. Furthermore, the carriage is designed for ease of maneuverability.

