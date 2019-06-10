InventHelp Inventor Develops Glare-Blocking Visor (NMJ-208)

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was driving when the sun was on the horizon and the visor could not help block the blinding glare," said an inventor from Clarksville, Tennessee. "This inspired me to develop a better sun visor that would provide enhanced visibility."

She developed the U-SEE VISOR SHADE to provide full forward visibility for the driver. It would filter out bright sunlight to reduce the potential for accidents. Additionally, this invention could eliminate annoying eyestrain and fatigue.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NMJ-208, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

