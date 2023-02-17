InventHelp Inventor Develops Glove Drying Accessory for Vehicles (FED-2467)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I worked in construction and needed a better way to dry and warm wet work gloves in a work vehicle," said an inventor, from Centralia, Wash., "so I invented the P G D. My design offers an improved alternative to tossing wet gloves upon the vehicle dashboard."

The invention provides an effective way to dry and warm work gloves within a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to wear wet and uncomfortable gloves. As a result, it increases comfort, safety and convenience and it helps speed up the drying process. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, trade workers, hunters, skiers, outdoor sports enthusiasts, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

