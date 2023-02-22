InventHelp Inventor Develops Glove to Practice Acrylic Nail Applications (MHO-241)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love practicing with acrylic nails on the weekends but have to remove them before returning to active military duty. I thought there should be an accessory to practice without damaging my nail beds," said an inventor, from Eatonon, Ga., "so I invented the ACRYLIC NAIL EASY GLOVE. My design would effectively protect nails while improving extravagant nail application techniques."

The patent-pending invention provides a specially designed glove for practicing with acrylic nail applications. In doing so, it offers a protective barrier between the nail and skin and the acrylic application. As a result, it prevents damage to the natural nail and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a practical and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional nail technicians in salons, students and others who practice acrylic nail applications. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MHO-241, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

