InventHelp Inventor Develops Gloves for Use with RFID Chip Hand Implants (DKC-344)

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient glove for workers who have RFID chip hand implants," said an inventor, from Louisville, Ohio, "so I invented the CHIP MITT. My design would provide physical hand protection as well as wireless privacy protection."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a set of gloves. In doing so, it offers radio frequency shielding for workers who opt to use RFID chip hand implants for secure access to authorized work place areas. It also protects against unauthorized scanning and tracking attempts. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for workers, the military, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DKC-344, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp