InventHelp Inventor Develops Golf Club Tracking & Location System (TRO-920)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to keep track of golf clubs and notify a golfer if a club is missing," said an inventor, from Calgary, AB, Canada, "so I invented the CLUB MINDER. My design would spare a golfer the time, effort, and aggravation associated with searching an entire course after realizing a club is missing from the golf bag."

This patent-pending invention provides a convenient club tracking and location system for golfers. In doing so, it ensures that no clubs are left behind on the course. As a result, it helps to prevent lost or misplaced clubs and it saves time and effort. The invention features a compact and convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for golfers.

