He developed FOCUS GOLF TRAINING SYSTEM to help golfers improve their swing by increasing their ability to concentrate and focus on the ball. As such, it improves confidence for better overall performance on the course. Specifically, it encourages eye-to-ball contact completely through impact, and it teaches the type of swing needed for different shots, for example: fade, draw or straight. This innovative system is also lightweight, portable and easy to use anywhere. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "As an avid golfer, I am always trying to improve my game and realized this idea would be beneficial to any player who was interested in developing better golf skills," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-221, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-golf-swing-practice-aid-cnc-221-300667478.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

