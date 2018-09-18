InventHelp Inventor Develops GPS Locating Device for Children and Pets (LVG-143)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Las Vegas, Nev., designed a GPS/locating device for children and pets that could stay hidden in the event of a kidnapping attempt.

The CHILDREN'S GPS WEAR BELT/DOG COLLARS would allow parents to monitor the children's current location(s) at all times. The pet version could be attached to a pet collar for monitoring the location of pets as well.

This disguisable tracking device would be ideal for parents if kids go missing or are kidnapped. Because of its unique design, it could be easily hidden, preventing kidnappers from noticing that the child's location was being tracked.

The inventors spoke of the inspiration behind the idea. "ecuse of the number of missing children and pets cases, we knew there needed to be a better way to help track their locations. This unique tracker does just that."

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LVG-143, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

