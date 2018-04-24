InventHelp Inventor Develops Hair-Styling Tool for Dreadlocks (BMA-4898)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Twisting hair into clean, stylish dreadlocks takes a lot of time and effort, and leaves me with sore, stiff fingers, as well as neck and shoulder pains," said an inventor from Roxbury, Mass. "I thought that there had to be a quicker, easier way to do clean and style hair."
He developed the HAIR TWISTER PRO to offer an efficient way to twist, clean and hold strands of hair. This makes it easier to create and maintain dreadlocks. The design saves time and effort when doing hair. It also eliminates the need to twist and style hair manually, which alleviates stiffness, aches and pains in the fingers, hands, arms, shoulders and neck. Furthermore, the tool is easy to use.
