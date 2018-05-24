InventHelp Inventor Develops Hair-Styling Tool for Dreadlocks (BMA-4898)

He developed the HAIR TWISTER PRO to offer an efficient way to twist, clean and hold strands of hair. This makes it easier to create and maintain dreadlocks. The design saves time and effort when doing hair. It also eliminates the need to twist and style hair manually, which alleviates stiffness, aches and pains in the fingers, hands, arms, shoulders and neck. Furthermore, the tool is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BMA-4898, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

