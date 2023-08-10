InventHelp Inventor Develops Hand Dryer for Households (MBQ-296)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a hand dryer for households to prevent the transfer of germs associated with using traditional hand towels," said an inventor, from New York, N.Y., "so I invented the SANI-DRY. My design would also eliminate the waste associated with using paper towels."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved hand dryer and sanitizing system for consumer bathrooms. In doing so, it offers an alternative to drying hands with towels. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions and it saves time and effort. The invention features a decorative and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MBQ-296, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

