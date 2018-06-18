InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Beverage Holder (CCT-4158)

PITTSBURGH, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I dreamed I had a better way to keep a beverage within easy reach," said an inventor from Canal Winchester, Ohio. "This inspired me to invent this hands-free beverage holder that keeps your drink close by so that you always have access to it."
He created prototype for the STRAPPED CUP HOLDER to provide a hands-free way to carry a beverage. The accessory enables the user to multitask more easily. It ensures that the drink remains readily accessible. The device is adaptable for use with virtually any beverage container. The invention offers added peace of mind. It also could be used to hold other items, including pepper spray, pacifiers, etc. Additionally, the invention is ideal for use while working or exercising.
The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCT-4158, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
