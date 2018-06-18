He created prototype for the STRAPPED CUP HOLDER to provide a hands-free way to carry a beverage. The accessory enables the user to multitask more easily. It ensures that the drink remains readily accessible. The device is adaptable for use with virtually any beverage container. The invention offers added peace of mind. It also could be used to hold other items, including pepper spray, pacifiers, etc. Additionally, the invention is ideal for use while working or exercising.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCT-4158, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-hands-free-beverage-holder-cct-4158-300667328.html

SOURCE InventHelp

