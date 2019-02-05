InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Cell Phone Holder (RIC-118)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Richmond, Va., has developed the ANGEL HOLDER, an accessory for holding a cell phone in a secure and convenient location.

"I am constantly leaving my phone behind or dropping it on the floor. This causes me frustration, so I decided to develop a solution to this problem," said the inventor. The ANGEL HOLDER safely and conveniently stores mobile phones in a hands-free manner. It allows a cell phone to always be readily available and easily accessible. This will, in turn, help prevent misplacement and potential theft of a mobile device. This easy-to-apply and use accessory may have particular appeal to individuals who have limited or no pocket space within their clothing.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-RIC-118, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

