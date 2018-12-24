InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-free Dog Walking Accessory (CKL-1120)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an easy, hands-free way to walk a dog," said an inventor, from Glendale Heights, Ill., "so I invented the DOG WALK PRO."

The pet accessory provides a more effective way to walk a dog. In doing so, it ensures that the hands remain free. As a result, it could help to prevent dropped and tangled leashes and it could enhance safety and convenience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for dog owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added convenience for dog owners and added freedom for dogs."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CKL-1120, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

