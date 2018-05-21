InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Hairstyling Mirror (FRO-514)

"It's difficult styling the back of your own hair. People often switch hands when using a mirror in order to get the best angle. My invention offers a hands-free option, which makes this process easy and comfortable," said the inventor. The EZ MIRROR allows the user to have both hands free to style, cut and/or braid hair. It allows the user to fully view the sides and back of the head without moving the mirrors. This device is comfortable and stable to wear, and effectively secures in place during use. In addition, it is lightweight and compact to be easily stored and transported.



The original design was submitted to the Fresno office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-FRO-514, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

