InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Soap Dispenser (JKK-170)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more sanitary way to dispense soap at home and in other locations," said an inventor, from Gardner, Kan., "so I invented NERTIAS AUTOMATIC DISPENSER. My design offers a safe and simple alternative to touching a traditional soap bottle in order to access the soap or cleanser."

The invention provides a hands-free device to dispense soap or skincare cosmetics. In doing so, it eliminates the need to touch a pump or bottle of soap or cleanser. As a result, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and viruses and it increases sanitation and convenience. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hotels, hospitals, nursing homes, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JKK-170, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp