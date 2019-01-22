InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Toilet Seat Closer (ALL-1782)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Sharpsburg, Ga., has developed the SEAT ASSIST, a toilet accessory that enables the toilet seat and lid to be automatically lowered in a hands-free manner.

"This idea came to me in a dream. Plus, my girlfriend complains about me always leaving the toilet seat up. I haven't seen anything like this on the market yet," said the inventor. The SEAT ASSIST allows a toilet seat to be lowered without the need for a person to grasp the toilet seat. This will help eliminate women's frustrations associated with men leaving the toilet seat lifted. It will also prevent arguments and confrontations between genders regarding the toilet seat position. Overall, this accessory may reduce exposure to germs, which will improve hygiene. It is easy to mount and use, and is durable for years of effective use. Finally, this accessory is producible in various colors and sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1782, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

