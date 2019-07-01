InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-free Way to Clean Feet (SFO-632)

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple, hands-free way to wash my feet after I injured my back," said an inventor, from Livermore, Calif., "so I invented HAPPY FEET."

The invention provides an effective way to clean the feet. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend and strain. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and individuals with limited mobility. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to traditional shower brushes and foot scrubbing tools."

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SFO-632, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

