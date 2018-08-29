InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Off Fish Hook Extractor (DLL-3420)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Until now, fishermen had to hold onto their catch and be very careful when retrieving the sharp hook from its mouth. Fortunately, an inventor from Ft. Worth, Texas, has found a safer and more pleasant way to get the job done.

He developed a prototype for patent pending D-HOOKER to provide an easy way to remove a fish hook from a fish's mouth without harm to the user or the fish. At the same time, it eliminates the need for the fisherman to touch the fish to safely retrieve the hook. Besides keeping the hands clean and free of fish residue, this tool is durable, practical and easy to use. Its light weight and compact size also make it easy to carry and store. Other appealing attributes are convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "Although I enjoy fishing, I never liked having to touch the fish," he said. "This way, I get the best of both worlds."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-3420, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

