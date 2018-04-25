InventHelp Inventor Develops Handy Tool for Plumbers (NWO-186)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better, faster way to install copper water lines," said an inventor from Houma, La. "I devised this tool to make short work of manipulating or bending copper water lines into position."

He created a prototype for the patent-pending SPIKE (COPPER POSITIONING TOOL) to provide a more efficient way to bend copper water lines. The tool saves time and effort, and eliminates hassles and frustrations. It is ideal for use in new construction or remodeling. Additionally, the design makes it easier to install and loop copper water lines.