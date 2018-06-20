InventHelp Inventor Develops Hassle-Free Shower Curtain (CPC-333)

He created a prototype for the ZERO DRAFT SHOWER LINER to efficiently secure a shower curtain so that it does not move about. This keeps the wet shower curtain from touching the body while cleaning oneself. The design also prevents cold drafts of air from blowing into the shower area. This enables an individual to relax and enjoy a comfortable shower. It eliminates hassles and frustrations. Furthermore, it is producible in various sizes, colors and designs for use in any bathroom.

