InventHelp Inventor Develops Health-Care Accessory for Congestion Relief (MTN-3024)

News provided by

InventHelp

13:45 ET

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to offer relief from nasal congestion and other uncomfortable problems caused by the common cold," said an inventor from New Rochelle, N.Y. "This invention provides a comfortable and efficient way to remove impurities from the ears, nose and chest."

He developed the HEAD FOR HEALTH to serve as a health-maintenance program for virus removals. The kit offers an efficient way to remove dust, dirt and germs from nasal passages. It also allows excess cerumen (ear wax) and mucus to be removed easily. The invention is designed to act as a natural-healing method to promote optimal health and well-being. Additionally, the device provides added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MTN-3024, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-health-care-accessory-for-congestion-relief-mtn-3024-300634041.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

Also from this source

14:45 ET INVENTHELP INVENTOR DEVELOPS YIELDING GAS DLL- 3359

14:30 ET InventHelp Inventor develops Pet Drying Tent DLL- 3229

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Health-Care Accessory for Congestion Relief (MTN-3024)

News provided by

InventHelp

13:45 ET