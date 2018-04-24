He developed the HEAD FOR HEALTH to serve as a health-maintenance program for virus removals. The kit offers an efficient way to remove dust, dirt and germs from nasal passages. It also allows excess cerumen (ear wax) and mucus to be removed easily. The invention is designed to act as a natural-healing method to promote optimal health and well-being. Additionally, the device provides added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MTN-3024, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-health-care-accessory-for-congestion-relief-mtn-3024-300634041.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

