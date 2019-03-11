InventHelp Inventor Develops Heavy Equipment Trailer (SUU-567)

PITTSBURGH, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from McLeansboro, Ill., has developed the DROP DECK TRAILER, a large commercial trailer that can be easily loaded and unloaded from the side. It greatly simplifies the transport of heavy construction equipment and other machinery, making project scheduling more sound.

"I was unloading an excavator from the side of a trailer without detaching it from the deck. It ended up bending the frame. My invention eases the task of loading and unloading heavy equipment from a trailer," said the inventor. The DROP DECK TRAILER simplifies the loading and unloading of heavy equipment. It eliminates the risk of the trailer frame bending and prevents potential serious damage from occurring. In addition, it saves time and effort. This safe and reliable trailer is ideal for the construction industry where heavy loads would be transported on public highways.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SUU-567, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

