InventHelp Inventor Develops Helpful Accessory for Washing Young Children's Hair (SPL-203)

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Upon washing my 4-year-old granddaughter's hair, I realized how backbreaking and exhausting it was to support her head while bending over the tub," said an inventor from Minden, La. "I thought that there had to be a better, easier, less strenuous way to do this."

She developed the HAPPY HAIR WASH BOWL to enable a child to experience the "beauty-shop experience" while having his or her hair washed. The design saves the parent or caregiver from having to bend over the tub and hold the child's head. This eliminates physical stress and strain, making the experience more comfortable for everyone. The accessory makes washing a child's hair less stressful so that everyone enjoys it. It also features a fun and engaging design that appeals to young children. In addition, the invention is usable for washing pets, and children could also use it to wash the hair of dolls.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SPL-203, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

