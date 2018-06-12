InventHelp Inventor Develops HELPING HAND (FED-1900)

The HELPING HAND provides an effective way to prevent patient migration and sliding. In doing so, it eliminates the need to lift a patient. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities. Additionally, the HELPING HAND is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent a patient from sliding and provide a way for patients who have a need to be turned every 2 hours who need to be on their sides."

The original design was submitted to the Seattle office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

