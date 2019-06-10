InventHelp Inventor Develops Holiday Decoration for Automobiles (NJD-1751)

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to decorate my car for the holidays. I came up with this idea so that motorists everywhere could show their holiday spirit using their vehicles," said an inventor from Highland Park, N.J. "It can be made in versions for any and all holidays."

He developed the HOLIDAY DISPLAY to offer a convenient way to decorate a vehicle for holidays. The accessory promotes the holiday spirit with its fun and festive design. It attracts the attention of others with its eye-catching appearance. The decoration is producible in versions for all major holidays. Additionally, the invention is adaptable for use with any automobile.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1751, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

