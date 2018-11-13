InventHelp Inventor Develops Horseshoes Measuring Device (PHO-2358)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Phoenix, Ariz., has developed the HORSESHOE CHUCKER CHECKER, a measuring device that is utilized when playing the game of horseshoes. A prototype is available.

"I have pitched a lot of horseshoes across the country. Many times a player needs to find a stick or weed to measure which player is closer to the post. This inspired me to develop my invention," said the inventor. The HORSESHOE CHUCKER CHECKER enables players to precisely measure which horseshoe is closest to the post. This will help eliminate scoring disputes and allow for a more accurate and enjoyable game of horseshoes. It offers a convenient and easy-to-use design. It is also lightweight and compact for easy portability. This device is produced from durable materials for years of effective use.

