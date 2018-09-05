InventHelp Inventor Develops HRG (HTM-180)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a horse jockey and I thought there could be a better way to gather important information while racing or practicing," said an inventor, from Louisville, Ky., "so I invented the HRG."

The HRG provides an effective way for a jockey to receive important information during a race or workout. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional protective goggles and eyewear. As a result, it increases accuracy of information and it could help to enhance racing performance. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for jockeys.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to increase racing knowledge and potential outcomes for jockeys."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HTM-180, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

