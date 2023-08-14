InventHelp Inventor Develops Humane Fly Catcher (SDW-150)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a restaurant and thought there could be a more humane way to catch flies and remove them from the building," said an inventor, from Barstow, Calif., "so I invented the FLY SAVER. My design would provide peace of mind knowing that the creatures are not harmed in the removal process."

The invention provides a more humane way to catch and remove flies from a home or restaurant. In doing so, it eliminates the need to kill flies with a traditional fly swatter. As a result, it allows flies to be released outdoors and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and restaurants.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

