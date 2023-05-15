InventHelp Inventor Develops Hydration Device for Pet Dogs (NJD-2509)

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for a pet dog to obtain water on their own at any time during a walk, without assistance from the pet owner," said an inventor, from Ewing, N.J., "so I invented the SMART SIP. My design would supply the proper hydration for the pet dog."

The patent-pending invention provides a self-hydration device for a pet dog when taking a walk. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry a water bottle and bowl. As a result, it increases hydration and comfort for a dog and it provides added convenience and peace of mind for a pet owner. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for pet dog owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NJD-2509, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp