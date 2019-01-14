InventHelp Inventor Develops Hydroelectric Power System (NWO-282)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Robert, La., has developed the HYDROCELL, a new type of utility scale hydroelectric power generation system. It derives energy from river and ocean current and converts it into electrical current.

"I was watching a program about waterwheels, and I formulated the idea of a portable waterwheel," said the inventor. The HYDROCELL serves as a means to provide hydroelectric power. It provides a highly steady and reliable source of electricity. This energy source produces energy in areas where it is most needed. It is more affordable than current types of energy production. Unlike alternative sources, this one offers no negative environmental side effects. In addition, it offers a highly mobile design that is adaptable for use in a wide variety of locations.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NWO-282, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

