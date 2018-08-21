InventHelp Inventor Develops Hygienic Accessory for Traveling through Airport Security (WDH-2248)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I travel a lot and hate taking off my shoes and having my feet exposed in the airport security area," said an inventor from Beltsville, Md. "I am a nurse, and I know how easily germs/diseases spread, especially in public places. I came up with this accessory to keep feet safe."

She developed the TRAVEL FOOTSIES to keep feet protected when shoes are removed during airport security checks. The accessory minimizes contact with dirt, germs, bacteria, fungi and other contaminants. This reduces the risk of contracting a contagious condition. The invention offers added peace of mind. It also makes going through airport security less stressful and burdensome. In addition, the unit helps to maintain sanitary, hygienic conditions in a busy public place.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-WDH-2248, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

